Walter W. Scott, 82, of The Villages, FL, died on May 21, 2023.

Walt was born in Olean, New York on March 3, 1941, to John and Beatrice Scott. He graduated from Portville High School (1959) and later Alfred University (1963) with a degree in ceramic engineering. Walt’s career was spent working for PPG Industries in various locations from 1963 – 2002. He worked in multiple capacities from tank engineer, tank superintendent, plant manager, and later manager of technology for flat glass products. Walt enjoyed working with the float glass process and creating solutions to various obstacles and problems faced with glass production. He was awarded multiple patents for his work with PPG.

He was married to Kay Jordan from 1963 until her passing in 2004. Later he married Nancy Mosesso, who survives at home in the Villages, FL. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Jeffrey Scott (Erin) of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; Brian Scott (Michelle) of Wexford, Pennsylvania; Kevin Scott (Pamela) of State College, Pennsylvania; and Amy Fowler (Patrick) of Shaler Township, Pennsylvania; and one step-son, Michael Kelly of Lady Lake, Florida. He is further survived by his brother, John (Lynn) of Lakeland, Florida, his sister Mary Dunham (Robert) of Bath, New York, and brother-in-law Don Larson of Olean, New York, brother-in-law Barry (Joan) Jordan of Allegany, New York, and sister-in-law Nancy Jordan of Sherman, New York. In addition, he is survived by 8 grandchildren, Matthew Scott, Jonathan (Kayleigh) Scott, Katie Scott, Brendan Scott, Colin Scott, Sean Scott, Bridget Scott, and Jordan Fowler, a great-grandchild to arrive in August, and numerous nieces and nephews. Walt was very thankful for his family; with them, he could always be counted on to look at the positives in situations. This trait has been a role model for many in the family over the years. He will be greatly missed.

Walter was involved in many different organizations over the years. A proud Eagle Scout, he served as a leader in the scouting organization for his own sons. He was also involved with band parent organizations, Kiwanis Club, and Exchange Club in various towns throughout his life. Walt especially enjoyed woodworking and fishing. He was an accomplished musician who passed on his love of music to his children and grandchildren. Through the years he loved playing the trumpet in various ensembles. Upon moving to The Villages in 2006, he enjoyed playing in the New Horizons Band, Sunshine Strollers, and the Trumpet Ensemble. He relished the many opportunities to golf and meet new people in the Villages. In addition, for many years in The Villages, he spent time each week helping to prepare meals for Operation Homebound.

Walt was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay, his parents, his sister Barbara (Ruth), brother-in-law Brian Jordan, and a niece, Valerie Harrison. The family is particularly grateful for the hospice care Walt received in the past months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to The Farina Foundation, 1226 Center Avenue, Studio FF, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, or www.farinafoundation.org. This organization provides musical instruments and opportunities for youth in various communities. Burial will be in Bolivar, NY, at a later date.