Sunday, May 28, 2023
Wildwood woman back behind bars after violating probation

By Staff Report
Lisa Marie Walczak Kendall
Lisa Marie Walczak-Kendall

A Wildwood woman is back behind bars after violating her probation.

Lisa Marie Walczak-Kendall, 55, was being held this weekend without bond at the Lake County Jail. She is charged with violating her probation on a charge of fraud.

The Ohio native had been arrested earlier this year when a stun device was found in the glove compartment of her car. She was arrested at that time on a on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

She had also been convicted of grand theft in 2019 in Marion County. She has also faced previous charges including possession of cannabis, tampering with an electric meter and driving while license suspended.

