Carol Jean Goldberg

In loving memory of Carol Jean (Nathan) Goldberg May 10, 1940 – May 23, 2023

Carol (Nathan) Goldberg, a beloved wife, mother, sister (in-law), grandmother and aunt, passed away on Tuesday, May 23 at the age of 83. She was born on May 10,1940 in Torrington, Connecticut, to Dorothy (Spiegel) and Dr. Morris Nathan.

Carol grew up in both Avon and West Hartford CT, graduating from Conard High School in 1958 and attended Chamberlain College in Massachusetts. Carol and her husband Robert (Bob) Goldberg shared 47 incredible years of love, joy and unwavering devotion. Carol was happiest at the beach and loved all types of flowers, especially her orchids.

Carol was a trailblazer in the business world, known for her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for retail. She owned and operated two successful card stores in Windsor and downtown Hartford where she poured her heart and soul into her work. After they closed, she continued her retail career for Nordstrom, Ann Taylor and Tommy Bahama. Carol found immense joy in putting together special items for her customers and her dedication and enthusiasm were evident to all who had the pleasure of visiting her stores.

While Carol excelled professionally, her true pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her five children: Pamela (David) Levin, Mark (Michelle) Goldberg, Richard (Deborah) Gordon, Jeffrey (Sara) Goldberg, and Bruce (Amber) Gordon. In addition to her children, she leaves her nine grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life: Jordan (Sara), Madison, Sylvie, Harrison, Bailey, Rachel, Sam, Graham and Olivia. She loved hearing about their accomplishments and was their biggest cheerleader.

Carol predeceased her older brother Leslie (Lynne) of Westbrook, CT and younger brother Ronald (Karen) of Palm City, FL. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her warm smile and kind heart, including dear friends Terry Mansky, Marjorie Brower and Nancy Burton. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, May 28th at the Manatee Recreation Center, 1512 Hillsborough Trail in The Villages, Florida.

Donations can be made in Carol’s memory to the American Cancer Society

https://www.cancer.org/donate.html

or Hadassah https://www.hadassah.org/donate