Monday, May 29, 2023
Ednas’ on the Green to say goodbye to food trucks in favor of more permanent digs

By Staff Report

Ednas’ on the Green, the wildly popular outdoor dining and dancing sensation, will be ditching the food trucks for more permanent surroundings.

When Ednas’ on the Green debuted in 2019 near the Cattail Recreation Center in the Village of Marsh Bend, it provided a much-needed oasis for new residents to gather at picnic tables under the live oaks for food and a little music. The friendly atmosphere, great wine and welcoming staff made Ednas’ on the Green a big hit. The Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles truck was soon joined by Tubby’s Treat Truck, which offered flatbread and ice cream.

Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles began operating in 2019 near the Cattail Recreation Center.

The owners of Ednas’ on the Green, Jonathan “J.T.” Tubby and his wife, Jordan McDonough, recently announced that the food trucks will be making an exit to provide more permanent food preparation space for the staff. However, the construction work will not slow down the party at Ednas’ on the Green, where food will continue to be offered and the drinks will flow.

Scooter the DJ always gets the crowd dancing when he performs at Ednas’ on the Green.

The Ednas for whom the eatery is named are in honor of McDonough’s two grandmothers, both named Edna. One of the grandmothers operated a grocery store and the other operated a supper club, both in Beaver Island, Mich.

 

