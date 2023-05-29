Friends of SoZo Kids launching $10,000 matching challenge campaign

June 1 is the kick-off date for the Friends of SoZo Kids $10,000 Matching Challenge Campaign.

All financial gifts donated between June 1-30 will be matched dollar for dollar through the generosity of several anonymous donors who collaborated to donate $10,000. These donors are challenging other donors to meet the challenge by raising another $10,000. Funds raised from this Matching Challenge Campaign will go toward purchasing 1,300 backpacks fully loaded with grade-specific school supplies to ensure SoZo Kids have what they need to be successful in the 2023-2024 school year. The fully loaded backpacks will be distributed to children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash Aug. 5.

“Donors will be able to double the impact of their gifts because of these donor’s and their generosity,” said Ed Latimer, President, Village of Fernandina resident and board member of Friends of SoZo Kids.

“For example, each $25 donation and $25 matching giY allows us to purchase two quality backpacks filled with grade-specific school supplies. A $50 dona]on and its $50 match results in $100 of impact, or four backpacks. It’s a win-win for the donors and especially for the SoZo Kids we serve,” Latimer said.

Donations can be made online at www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com/donate. Or checks, written to Friends of SoZo Kids, can be mailed to Friends of SoZo Kids Inc., 333 Colony Blvd., Suite #164, The Villages, FL 32162.

For more information, email Contact@FriendsOfSoZoKids.com.