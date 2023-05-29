I conducted a survey on future of Brownwood movie theater

To the Editor:

I did a survey on Next Door and 91 percent of the people want to see the theater in Brownwood reopened. As previously stated from another resident, you are squeezing too much into too little! Our amenity fees have gone up every year and homes are being built by the hundreds every month.

The more you build the more residents you will have. At least one more movie theater should be opened. The Barnstorm Theater is one of the nicest theaters I have ever been in. I think the family who owns The Villages should rethink some of their planning and satisfy the residents instead of their wallets!

Arlene Behy

Village of Dunedin