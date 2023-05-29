Joan Morrill, 78, of The Villages, Florida died suddenly May 22 surrounded by family. Joan was known and loved by so many people. Joan survived many years with immune thrombocytopenia, ITP, attacking her blood platelets. Suddenly her immune system also attacked her red blood cells. Though she fought valiantly against all odds and without complaint, she succumbed with several of her family present.

Born and raised in Johnstown PA, she raised her own family in Rochester, NY, and Maryland. She retired from Maryland to spend her golden years in The Villages, FL. Joan was a devoted and beloved wife of Jim Morrill; proud mother of Lori (and Jaime) Esposito/Martin; Joseph (and Beth) Esposito; Kim (and Wes) Griffin; Ryan Sublett and Lori Cavanaugh. Joan was especially proud of her 7 grandchildren: Christian, Alex, Jonathan, Connor, Zachary, Isaac and only girl Ella. Joan is also survived by her sisters Barbara (and Vince) Angotti and her twin sister Jean (and Tim Sullivan) Felix as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Joan brought much happiness and joy to everyone. Within minutes of meeting someone, they would know her life story and be a fast friend. She loved to travel all over the world, cook for all her family and friends, host parties and game nights, book club, golfing, supporting mission groups, and so much more. If music was playing, Joan was dancing. But her largest mission in life was helping and providing for others. After she almost died with no platelets a few years ago, she thought God must have a mission for her to help others. She was active at Hope Lutheran, Mt Zion UMC and many other charities, but her latest love was the Cancer Bears, which gave people comfort getting through life threatening hardships.

To commemorate her love of life there will be a Celebration of Joan’s life on Sunday June 4, starting at 2 pm at Mt Zion United Methodist Church (12430 Scaggsville Rd, Highland, MD) followed by a reception at the Morrill/Griffin family home, 5248 Kalmia Drive, Dayton, MD. In addition, there will be a Celebration of Joan’s life on Saturday June 24, starting at 11 am at Hope Lutheran Church (250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL), followed by a luncheon reception. This is meant to be a time to remember the good times, to share fun experiences and to share her love. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Platelet Disorder Support Association, www.PDSA.org.