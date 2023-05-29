Motorists and bicyclists need to follow the rules and share the road

In Florida, the bicycle is legally defined as a vehicle and has all of the privileges, rights and responsibilities on public roads (except for expressways) that a motor vehicle operator does.

Bicyclists may ride out of the bike lane in the travel lane for their own safety on narrow roads to avoid obstacles or pavement hazards, or to prepare for a left turn. A bicyclist may use the full lane even while traveling substantially below the speed of traffic if the lane is too narrow for both a car and bicycle to share.

Here are some reminders for both bicyclists and motorists.

Rules for Bicyclists

Obey all traffic controls and signals.

Do not ride a bicycle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Stay alert – do not text while biking or wear headphones or ear buds so you can hear everything around you.

If you are not traveling at the speed of other traffic, you must use the bike lane, and if no bike lane is available, you must stay on the right-most side of the road.

You may use the full lane when making a left turn, passing, avoiding hazards, or when a lane is too narrow for you and a car to share it safely.

Use directional hand signals to show other drivers that you are about to turn.

Never attach yourself or your bike to any vehicle on the roadway.

If you are riding on a sidewalk or crosswalk, you have all the rights and duties as a pedestrian. However, you must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

Between sunset and sunrise, you must have a white light visible from 500 feet on the front of your bicycle and a red reflector and a red light visible from 600 feet on the rear. Be seen – wear neon or fluorescent colors and wear something reflective when riding at any time during the day.

All bicyclists and passengers under age 16 are required to wear helmets. However, it is recommended that all bicycle riders wear a helmet, no matter your age.

When riding with others, you may not ride more than two side-by-side unless it is part of a roadway reserved for bicycles; you must ride single file if you and the other rider are impeding traffic.

Tips for Motorists