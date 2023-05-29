It is with great sadness that the family of Robert W. Szoka announces his peaceful passing on April 25, 2023, at the age of 89.

Raised by his parents, Stanley Szoka and Fannie Kulasinski, he will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Annette (Tessier) Szoka, his children, Douglas Szoka and wife Amy, Patty Morris and husband David, Debbie Johnson and husband Dave and his grandchildren who he was very proud of: Tyler, Dougie, Colby, David, Kristina and Michael and his brother Gerry Szoka and wife Carol.

Robert was born in Waterbury, CT. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who proudly served our country honorably. He moved to Bristol, CT and worked as a Tool & Die Maker for New Departure until retirement. He was a big part of his church family and was regularly involved in church activities. He liked drives after church and dinners with his family. He worked every year on his big garden and enjoyed working around the yard. He loved family vacations and playing practical jokes with his brothers-in-law on those vacations. He liked reading the morning paper, listening to Polka music and watching sports, especially UConn women’s basketball.

He will be missed dearly, and will forever be remembered for his hard work, kindness and immense love for his family. And his love for his nightly bowl of ice cream, with chocolate being his absolute favorite.