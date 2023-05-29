75.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 29, 2023
Speeding driver crashes pickup into house injuring woman and child

By Staff Report

A woman and a child were injured when the speeding driver of a pickup truck crashed into their home.

The driver of this pickup crashed into a home in Lake Panasoffkee.

A 20-year-old Adger, Ala. man was driving the pickup “at a high rate of speed” at 12:20 a.m. Monday southbound on County Road 421 at the intersection of County Road 470 when he crashed into the home at 2986 County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two residents of the home, a 29-year-old female and a nine-year-old male, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The uninjured driver was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

