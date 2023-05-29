The Villages has lost that small-town feeling

To the Editor:

The “hometown feeling” my husband and I so looked forward to, and found in The Villages, has long-since gone. The frantic growth and destruction of open spaces seems to have become a mantra of the powers-that-be. My husband has been gone for several years now, and I’m glad he didn’t live to see what’s happening to the community we so looked forward to becoming a part of.

Bulldozing, building, traffic and ever-more traffic has taken the friendly, small-town feeling away, and at my age I’d rather not consider relocating. So I’ll close my blinds, shut my doors, and try to hold at bay what’s become of The Villages.

Susie Bennett

Village of Woodbury