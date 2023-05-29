84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 29, 2023
type here...

The Villages has lost that small-town feeling

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The “hometown feeling” my husband and I so looked forward to, and found in The Villages, has long-since gone. The frantic growth and destruction of open spaces seems to have become a mantra of the powers-that-be. My husband has been gone for several years now, and I’m glad he didn’t live to see what’s happening to the community we so looked forward to becoming a part of.
Bulldozing, building, traffic and ever-more traffic has taken the friendly, small-town feeling away, and at my age I’d rather not consider relocating. So I’ll close my blinds, shut my doors, and try to hold at bay what’s become of The Villages.

Susie Bennett
Village of Woodbury

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I conducted a survey on future of Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident conducted a survey on the future of Brownwood movie theater. In a Letter to the Editor, she reports what residents said in the survey.

What is happening to The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident mourns the loss of that small-town feeling in The Villages.

They build and build and don’t think about the roads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says The Villages continues building but apparently there is no thought given to the overburdened roads that have to support the traffic.

I am glad to be in The Villages

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he’s glad to be in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I am seeing a lot more congestion

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages is building so fast that it’s become a burden on the infrastructure and traffic.

Photos