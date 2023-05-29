75.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 29, 2023
Villager released from jail after pressuring wife to change her story

By Staff Report
Kevin James Butler

A Villager who attacked his wife and then pressured her to change her story has been released from jail.

Kevin James Butler, 58, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was released this past week from the Sumter County Detention Center after being lodged there for the past two months.

The New York native was set free after pleading no contest to charges of battery and witness tampering.

He was originally arrested March 27 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Butler allegedly struck his wife in the face, leaving her with a slightly swollen lip and a minor cut on her inner lip.

It was later discovered that Butler called her a few hours after his arrest and apparently pressured to her to “go in front of a judge and tell him it’s a big misunderstanding,” according to an arrest report. He asked her who would pay the bills if he was in jail. He made the call from the Sumter County Detention Center and the conversation was recorded.

When Butler was questioned by deputies, he said he made the call “because he had no one to turn to and needed help bonding out,” the report said. Butler claimed he simply wanted to let his wife “know what her options were.”

In a form filed with the court, Butler indicated he is not employed. It appears he inherited his home on Madero Drive from his parents.

