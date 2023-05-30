90-year-old Villager ticketed after hitting bicyclist on Morse Boulevard

A 90-year-old Villager has been ticketed after hitting a bicyclist on Morse Boulevard, sending him to the hospital.

The Village of Charlotte man had been driving a silver 2021 Volvo utility vehicle at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday northbound on Morse Boulevard when he hit the 64-year-old Village of Palo Alto man riding a bicycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist had merged into the northbound turn lane and was attempting to make a left turn onto San Marino Drive when the Village of Charlotte man failed to slow down, veered left and tried to overtake the bicyclist, the report said. The right front of the Volvo and the passenger side mirror hit the bicyclist, knocking him to the pavement.

The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The Village of Charlotte man, who was not injured, was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

In 2020, a 71-year-old Village of Chatham woman was riding a bicycle when she collided with a landscaping tractor on Morse Boulevard. She was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she later died.