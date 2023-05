A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the area near Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages due to a scheduled repair for a valve replacement.

The addresses impacted by the precautionary boil water notice are:

• 1432, 1542 Water Tower Circle

• 1426-1412, 1413-1405 Lester Drive

• 1402-1422, 1403-1417 Lindsey Lane

• Orange Blossom Hills Country Club

• Hilltop Executive Golf Course Building

• Golf Course Maintenance Building