It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carol Olson Sennello, born on July 12, 1945, who went to be with Our Lord Jesus Christ on May 28, 2023. A warm, bubbly lady with an infectious smile, Carol’s legacy of kindness will long be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Michael Sennello; her devoted sons, Randall Sims (Renee) and Steven Sims (Alaina); her grandchildren Hannah Sims, Isaac Sims (Aysa), Demi Sims, Avey Sims, and Margot Sims; and her dear friends Jay Theoret and Lynn and Afa Anoa’i. She is predeceased by her parents, Gustav and Carolyn Olson, and best friend Eloise Theoret. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Minneapolis, MN in 1963 and later married Michael Sennello in 1981.

Carol was an active member of her community and found joy in attending Christ Lutheran Church and organizing events for Alcoholics Anonymous. She had 32 years in the program. She maintained two weekly meetings for AA and founded one of them.

A true lover of life, Carol had an appreciation for all foods and enjoyed the simple pleasure of a cold Pepsi. Her favorite genres in literature were fantasy and science fiction, and she was an avid fan of Elvis and the Beach Boys. Carol was also fond of watching HGTV and movies such as Top Gun and Elvis films. Her enthusiasm extended to sports as well, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Miami Dolphins holding a special place in her heart. Uno was her game of choice, and she found happiness in talking with friends and loved ones. Carol sought relaxation in stunning vacation spots like the Bahamas and had a particular fondness for the color pink and flamingos.

Carol’s guiding principle in life was to invest in people, and it is evident in the countless lives she touched with her kindness and warmth. As we celebrate her life and cherish her memory, Carol Olson Sennello will be deeply missed by not only her family and friends but also the world at large.