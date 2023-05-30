Dennis John Bassett, 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at UF Health-The Villages Hospital in The Villages, Florida with his beloved wife by his side.

Born in Lakeview, Oregon, Dennis was the son of the late John F. Bassett, Sr. and Edith (Pritchard) Bassett. He grew up in Minisink Hills and Cherry Valley in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. He was a 1973 graduate of East Stroudsburg Area High School, was an electrician by trade, and was loved by all who knew him. Dennis enjoyed fishing, boating, following his favorite teams, live music, and the company of friends and family. He retired to Florida and was able to appreciate the outdoors in all seasons.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Ann (Brennan) Bassett with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. He is also survived by his brother, Griffith and his wife, Christine; his sister, Elizabeth Owens and her husband, Robert; his sister, Ann Marie Nauman and her husband, David; his aunt, Lorraine Bassett; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his brother, John F. Bassett, Jr.

He was of the Episcopal faith. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family requests that you take a walk in the woods or raise a glass and make a toast to celebrate Dennis’ life. Online condolences may be offered at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/dennis-john-bassett/