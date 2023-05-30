Driver with Massachusetts license nabbed on DUI while sipping Coors Light

A man with a Massachusetts driver’s license was nabbed on a drunk driving charge while sipping a Coors Light beer.

Jose Manuel Simas, 33, who lists a local Summerfield address, was driving a gold Ford SUV at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he was spotted swerving on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Lady Lake Commons shopping plaza.

Simas presented the officer with his Massachusetts driver’s license and admitted he had been drinking. A can of Coors Light beer was spotted in the vehicle’s center console.

Field sobriety exercises were conducted in the parking lot at Miller’s Ale House. Simas lost his balance during the exercises and failed to understand some of the instructions. He provided breath samples that registered .151 and .143 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.