87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
type here...

Driver with Massachusetts license nabbed on DUI while sipping Coors Light

By Staff Report
Jose Manuel Simas
Jose Manuel Simas

A man with a Massachusetts driver’s license was nabbed on a drunk driving charge while sipping a Coors Light beer.

Jose Manuel Simas, 33, who lists a local Summerfield address, was driving a gold Ford SUV at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he was spotted swerving on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Lady Lake Commons shopping plaza.

Simas presented the officer with his Massachusetts driver’s license and admitted he had been drinking. A can of Coors Light beer was spotted in the vehicle’s center console.

Field sobriety exercises were conducted in the parking lot at Miller’s Ale House. Simas lost his balance during the exercises and failed to understand some of the instructions. He provided breath samples that registered .151 and .143 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes if residents fail to plan.

Sex education in elementary school

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he cannot understand the teaching of sex education in elementary schools.

Villagers need to get over themselves and stop whining

A longtime area resident contends Villagers need to get over themselves. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages has lost that small-town feeling

A Village of Woodbury resident, who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at a very different time, is glad her husband is not alive to see what has happened to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I conducted a survey on future of Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident conducted a survey on the future of Brownwood movie theater. In a Letter to the Editor, she reports what residents said in the survey.

Photos