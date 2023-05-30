87.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
K-9 assists in arrest of woman with cocaine concealed in her underwear

By Staff Report
Emily Susan Conrad
Emily Susan Conrad

A K-9 assisted in the arrest of a woman with cocaine concealed in her underwear.

Emily Susan Conrad, 39, who lives in The Cove apartments in Lady Lake, was driving a black Ford Escape at 11:19 p.m. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Jackson Street and Terry Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of the traffic stop and an officer noticed that Conrad made “furtive movements toward the waist line area,” the report said. She was “pushing both hands into the front of her pants.” The dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Conrad admitted she had a cut straw, used for snorting cocaine, in her pocket. She also admitted she had a bag containing cocaine concealed in her underwear.

Conrad was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

