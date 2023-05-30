Man and woman found dead in apparent murder/suicide in The Villages

A man and woman have been found dead in an apparent murder/suicide in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday to 635 San Pedro Drive in the Village of Rio Grande for a well-being check. While checking the residence from the outside, deputies spotted a person laying on the floor inside the home. Entry was made into the residence where a man and a woman were discovered deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office indicated it appeared to be a murder/suicide.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the two individuals who were found dead.

The home has been owned since 2019 by 71-year-old Philip and 70-year-old Karyn Molloy.