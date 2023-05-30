87.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Man and woman found dead in apparent murder/suicide in The Villages

By Staff Report

A man and woman have been found dead in an apparent murder/suicide in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday to 635 San Pedro Drive in the Village of Rio Grande for a well-being check. While checking the residence from the outside, deputies spotted a person laying on the floor inside the home. Entry was made into the residence where a man and a woman were discovered deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office indicated it appeared to be a murder/suicide.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded Tuesday morning to 635 San Pedro Drive in the Village of Rio Grande.
An American flag was on display at the home at 635 San Pedro Drive.

The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the two individuals who were found dead.

The home has been owned since 2019 by 71-year-old Philip and 70-year-old Karyn Molloy.

Letters to the Editor

