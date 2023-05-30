Repeat offender with Mexican passport arrested at roundabout at Brownwood

A repeat offender with a Mexican passport was arrested after a traffic stop at a roundabout at Brownwood.

Cristobal Gil Marcos, 21, of Ocala, was driving an orange 2013 Chevy Volt at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 when he was pulled over at Powell Road and Brownwood Boulevard when a check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed the car’s registered owner does not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Gil Marcos handed the officer his Mexican passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. The officer recognized Gil Marcos from a previous traffic stop in April in which Gil Marcos had been issued a criminal traffic citation for driving without a license. When the officer asked Gil Marcos why he was driving again, “he stated he must drive so that he can work,” the report said.

The officer also noticed the “odor of burnt cannabis emanating from the interior of the vehicle.” Several marijuana “joints” and a small multi-colored smoking pipe with the residue of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.