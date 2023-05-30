77.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Resident of The Villages caught driving after losing license in Michigan DUI

By Staff Report
Mychal James Bolton
Mychal James Bolton

A resident of The Villages has been arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a car after losing his license in a drunk driving arrest in Michigan.

Mychal James Bolton, 26, who lives at 5129 Lawler Loop in the Village of Marsh Bend had been driving a gray Dodge Charger on Saturday morning that was parked in the middle of the parking lot at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Bolton was pulled over when he attempted to drive away. He presented the officer with a suspended Florida E-Learners Permit. A check of his driving history revealed Bolton’s license has been revoked for five years as the result of a drunk driving conviction in 2021 in Michigan.

Bolton was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.

