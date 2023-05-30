87.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Sex education in elementary school

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s hard to understand how the school boards decide what our children MUST learn. It appears that kids starting at 11-12 years old must learn about “homosexuality, lesbianism, abortion and masturbation” when a large percent can’t read, write or understand math at a proficient level. I may be too old to understand their reasoning, but I fail to see how substituting sex education for the basics of how to earn a living makes sense. I guess it will make them more tolerant and inclusive while they’re standing on the corner begging for money.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

