77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

Texan arrested at square after allegedly slapping woman’s butt on dance floor

By Staff Report
Joseph Doyce Harger
Joseph Doyce Harger

A Texan was arrested at a town square in The Villages after allegedly slapping a woman’s butt on the dance floor.

The woman completed a sworn statement attesting that she was dancing with a friend Monday night at Spanish Springs Town Square when 54-year-old Joseph Doyce Harger “grabbed her arm and slapped her in the buttock,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She told police she did not know him.

A representative of The Villages Entertainment Department requested that Harger be banned from the square.

Harger said “that is just who he is and likes to high-five people,” the report said. Harger initially told police he left his identification at home. He also claimed he has not had a government-issued ID since 1999 in Texas.

Harger was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes if residents fail to plan.

Sex education in elementary school

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he cannot understand the teaching of sex education in elementary schools.

Villagers need to get over themselves and stop whining

A longtime area resident contends Villagers need to get over themselves. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages has lost that small-town feeling

A Village of Woodbury resident, who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at a very different time, is glad her husband is not alive to see what has happened to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I conducted a survey on future of Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident conducted a survey on the future of Brownwood movie theater. In a Letter to the Editor, she reports what residents said in the survey.

Photos