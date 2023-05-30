Texan arrested at square after allegedly slapping woman’s butt on dance floor

A Texan was arrested at a town square in The Villages after allegedly slapping a woman’s butt on the dance floor.

The woman completed a sworn statement attesting that she was dancing with a friend Monday night at Spanish Springs Town Square when 54-year-old Joseph Doyce Harger “grabbed her arm and slapped her in the buttock,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She told police she did not know him.

A representative of The Villages Entertainment Department requested that Harger be banned from the square.

Harger said “that is just who he is and likes to high-five people,” the report said. Harger initially told police he left his identification at home. He also claimed he has not had a government-issued ID since 1999 in Texas.

Harger was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.