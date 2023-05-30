77.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Villager arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman’s head

By Staff Report
John Mark DiStefano
A Villager was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head.

John Mark DiStefano, 73, who owns a home in the Village of Alhambra, was arrested early Saturday morning on a charge of aggravated assault.

A 44-year-old woman broke a window on the side of DiStefano’s home and attempted to enter the residence, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He pointed a gun at her and ordered her not to enter the home. The woman’s daughter witnessed the incident.

The gun DiStefano had allegedly pointed at the woman was found in the home.

The New Jersey native, who was arrested earlier this year on a charge of driving under the influence, was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

