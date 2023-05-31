All Villagers were newcomers at some point

To the Editor:

We are constantly hearing expressions of disappointment at the growth of our community. To my fellow residents I must point out – unless you lived in a trailer in Orange Blossom Gardens back in the earliest days, you – like I – arrived from elsewhere and contributed to the population increase – the building, the traffic, the crowding, and all the other concerns so frequently heard.

So relax instead, enjoy all this great community has to offer, and welcome the newcomers; you were once one yourself!

Corky Maschinot

Village of St. Charles