83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

All Villagers were newcomers at some point

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are constantly hearing expressions of disappointment at the growth of our community. To my fellow residents I must point out – unless you lived in a trailer in Orange Blossom Gardens back in the earliest days, you – like I – arrived from elsewhere and contributed to the population increase – the building, the traffic, the crowding, and all the other concerns so frequently heard.
So relax instead, enjoy all this great community has to offer, and welcome the newcomers; you were once one yourself!

Corky Maschinot
Village of St. Charles

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes if residents fail to plan.

Sex education in elementary school

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he cannot understand the teaching of sex education in elementary schools.

Villagers need to get over themselves and stop whining

A longtime area resident contends Villagers need to get over themselves. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages has lost that small-town feeling

A Village of Woodbury resident, who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at a very different time, is glad her husband is not alive to see what has happened to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I conducted a survey on future of Brownwood movie theater

A Village of Dunedin resident conducted a survey on the future of Brownwood movie theater. In a Letter to the Editor, she reports what residents said in the survey.

Photos