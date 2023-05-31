80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

Belligerent 87-year-old Villager arrested on DUI charge outside restaurant

By Staff Report
Donald Sherman Evans
Donald Sherman Evans

An 87-year-old Villager who was “belligerent” was arrested on a drunk driving charge outside a restaurant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Naldo’s Mexican Kitchen at Southern Trace Plaza where they found Donald Sherman Evans of the Village of Belle Aire sitting in his red 2016 Toyota Prius. When the Illinois native got out of the car, he struggled to maintain his balance, according to an arrest report. He was “slurring heavily” and deputies detected the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. He was “uncooperative and belligerent” and made “several derogatory statements” toward a deputy.

Evans, who purchased his home in The Villages in 2001, refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols

A Soulliere Villas resident contends fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclist describes series of close calls during a recent ride in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure bicyclist describes a series of close calls during a recent ride.

All Villagers were newcomers at some point

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents who are complaining about growth that they were once newcomers, too.

Even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes if residents fail to plan.

Sex education in elementary school

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he cannot understand the teaching of sex education in elementary schools.

Photos