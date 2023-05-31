Belligerent 87-year-old Villager arrested on DUI charge outside restaurant

An 87-year-old Villager who was “belligerent” was arrested on a drunk driving charge outside a restaurant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Naldo’s Mexican Kitchen at Southern Trace Plaza where they found Donald Sherman Evans of the Village of Belle Aire sitting in his red 2016 Toyota Prius. When the Illinois native got out of the car, he struggled to maintain his balance, according to an arrest report. He was “slurring heavily” and deputies detected the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. He was “uncooperative and belligerent” and made “several derogatory statements” toward a deputy.

Evans, who purchased his home in The Villages in 2001, refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.