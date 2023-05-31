Betty Jane Fleege

We are saddened to announce the death of Betty Jane (Steines) Fleege of Summerfield, FL who passed away on May 19th, 2023 at the age of 91.

Betty was born December 1, 1931 in Springbrook, IA., the daughter of Arnold and Clara Steines. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard Fleege, on April 28, 1956 in Springbrook, IA. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2020.

Betty was an avid golfer, participating in several leagues at the Galena Golf Club in Galena, IL and Spruce Creek, The Links, in Summerfield, FL. Betty loved traveling, playing cards, mah jongg and bingo. She enjoyed writing poems and short stories for her family. Betty also loved her dark chocolate saying, “I’d give it up, but I’m no quitter.”

Betty is survived by her sons Mike (Sue) of Naples, FL, Terry (Ann) of Bettendorf, IA, Tim Fleege of Summerfield, FL and daughters, Cathy (Denny) Mohr of Kieler, WI, Jane (Steve) Miller of Brooksville, FL, Lori (Michael) Merbach of Apopka, FL. Grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor and Collin Fleege, Alexandria (George) Kraniotis, Sydney (Kristopher) Leiting, Nicholas and Ashton Merbach, Heather (Wally) Moody and Steven (Stephanie) Miller. Great grandchildren, Kaia and Liana Kraniotis, Lincoln and Elena Leiting, Haeley (Sean) Porter, Zachary, Teme, Fantaye and Haimie Moody, Felicity, Clayton, Cayden and Dru Miller. Great-great grandchildren Leah and Lydia Porter. A brother, Roger (Janice) Steines, sisters, Iona Koppes, Sister Shirley Steines, Marlene Steines, Darlene Sieverding, Kelma (Bob) Michels, Bonnie Charboneau, Mary Jo (Dale) Zeimet and sister-in-law’s Patty Steines and Evie Fleege.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard, daughter Tina and parents as well as siblings, Gwendola (Merlin) Till, Merrice (Phyllis) Steines, Madonna (Joe) McCloy and Larry Steines, brother-in-law’s, Harold Koppes, Tom Sieverding, Ray Charboneau and Gary Boehm.

Betty will be laid to rest with her husband and next to their precious daughter, Tina, at a later date with a private family celebration.