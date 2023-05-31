83.9 F
Bicyclist describes series of close calls during a recent ride in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So, what is it about “right-of-way” that people do not understand? Riding on the Fenney bike path became quite dangerous today. Attempting to cross Corbin, I had to stop abruptly, in the crosswalk, as a car turned in front. This was followed by THREE more vehicles turning with me sitting in the crosswalk! Not to be outdone, two blocks later, as I entered the crosswalk, a guy came streaming up to the stop sign and then proceeded to pass blame that I was the mistaken one.
Safety is a concern for all of us. If it is ignorance, arrogance, or a desire to get into it with someone, why not grow up and keep all of us safe?

Gerard Ragan
Village of McClure

 

