Bicyclist describes series of close calls during a recent ride in The Villages

To the Editor:

So, what is it about “right-of-way” that people do not understand? Riding on the Fenney bike path became quite dangerous today. Attempting to cross Corbin, I had to stop abruptly, in the crosswalk, as a car turned in front. This was followed by THREE more vehicles turning with me sitting in the crosswalk! Not to be outdone, two blocks later, as I entered the crosswalk, a guy came streaming up to the stop sign and then proceeded to pass blame that I was the mistaken one.

Safety is a concern for all of us. If it is ignorance, arrogance, or a desire to get into it with someone, why not grow up and keep all of us safe?

Gerard Ragan

Village of McClure