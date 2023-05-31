Dennis Ray Wallace, 69, went to be with our Lord on May 25, 2023. A lifetime resident of Wildwood, survived by his wife Pamela Mikeals Wallace, daughters Jennifer Wallace Russ (Brad Russ) and Leslie Wallace Lutz (Bryan Lutz). Six grandchildren that he adored; Raleigh Lutz, Drew Russ, Hudson Lutz, Cameron Russ, Sawyer Lutz and Everly Lutz. He also is survived by his brothers Rodney Wallace and Joe Wallace. Paving the way to heaven before him are his parents, Raymond and Jewell Wallace and his siblings Marcia Wallace Crisp, Derrell Wallace, Brenda Wallace Parrish and Billy Wallace.

Dennis was born and raised in Wildwood, Florida. He attended Wildwood High School and was proud to have played on the 1970 State Championship winning football team. After graduating high school in 1971, he took a job with CSX. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Pamela Mikeals, and they began building their lives together. They have 2 daughters, Jennifer and Leslie. Dennis worked selflessly for his family so that Pam could stay home and raise their girls. They had a wonderful life together.

Through his love of Jesus and his servant’s heart, he touched many people in his lifetime. He could fix anything and never hesitated to help others out. He took care of his neighbors and the people that he loved.

Dennis always wanted to join the military, but was unable to in his youth. Eventually, he began to participate in WWII reenactment. He absolutely loved reenacting and all of the friends he made along the way. He was a lieutenant in the 6th Cavalry, 3rd Army Recon Platoon for WWII reenactors.

Dennis retired from CSX after 42 years in 2013. He and Pam bought a camper and began volunteering at state parks in Florida, their favorite being Top Sail in Santa Rosa, Florida.

Dennis lived a full life and was loved and adored by his family. Please join us in celebrating his life on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Silo Oaks (4103 CR 526, Sumterville, FL) at 3:00 pm.