Driver found passed out at wheel of BMW on Morse Boulevard

By Staff Report
Darius Dunyel Jones
Darius Dunyel Jones

A driver was found passed out at the wheel of a BMW on Morse Boulevard in The Villages.

A caller reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday that the black BMW 528I was parked in the right hand lane of Morse Boulevard south of Bonita Boulevard and the driver was passed out behind the wheel, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived on the scene and identified the driver as 55-year-old Darius Dunyel Jones of Summerfield. The deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the BMW and spotted a can of Natural Ice beer in the cupholder. The can was still cold to the touch.

As Jones was asked to step out of the vehicle, he grabbed something and threw it into the nearby bushes. A deputy retrieved the item which was identified as a pipe for smoking narcotics. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Jones was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was also issued a ticket for the open container violation. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

