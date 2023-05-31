83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

Driver with cracked windshield gets aggressive with cop during traffic stop

By Staff Report
Christopher Thomas Goodrich
Christopher Thomas Goodrich

A driver with a spider-cracked windshield got aggressive and used vulgar language toward a police officer during a traffic stop at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Christopher Thomas Goodrich, 54, of Umatilla, was driving a black GMC pickup at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue when an officer noticed “the vehicle’s front windshield was severely spider-cracked across the entire thing, causing an obstruction,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a computer check, the officer learned that a seize tag order had been issued for the pickup’s license plate and the registered owner has an invalid license. A traffic stop was initiated at Rolling Acres Plaza.

When the officer approached the pickup, Goodrich “began to act aggressively by flailing his arm out the window and using loud, vulgar language,” the report said. The officer found that Goodrich has four convictions for driving while license suspended, in 2004, 2006 and two in 2015.

Goodrich was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

All Villagers were newcomers at some point

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents who are complaining about growth that they were once newcomers, too.

Even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes if residents fail to plan.

Sex education in elementary school

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he cannot understand the teaching of sex education in elementary schools.

Villagers need to get over themselves and stop whining

A longtime area resident contends Villagers need to get over themselves. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages has lost that small-town feeling

A Village of Woodbury resident, who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at a very different time, is glad her husband is not alive to see what has happened to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos