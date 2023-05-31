Driver with cracked windshield gets aggressive with cop during traffic stop

A driver with a spider-cracked windshield got aggressive and used vulgar language toward a police officer during a traffic stop at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Christopher Thomas Goodrich, 54, of Umatilla, was driving a black GMC pickup at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue when an officer noticed “the vehicle’s front windshield was severely spider-cracked across the entire thing, causing an obstruction,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During a computer check, the officer learned that a seize tag order had been issued for the pickup’s license plate and the registered owner has an invalid license. A traffic stop was initiated at Rolling Acres Plaza.

When the officer approached the pickup, Goodrich “began to act aggressively by flailing his arm out the window and using loud, vulgar language,” the report said. The officer found that Goodrich has four convictions for driving while license suspended, in 2004, 2006 and two in 2015.

Goodrich was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond. His vehicle was towed from the scene.