Gary Dickerson Burd, 81, of Summerfield, Florida passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Gary was born February 13, 1942 in Point Pleasant, NJ. In 1963, Gary married his wife, and the love of his life, Terry (nee Galloway). They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in May. Gary always said there was no one, in the world, he would rather spend time with than Terry. They had five children: Debra (Rich) Haney, Kathryn Winchell, Sandra (Brian) Smith, Lori (Vance) Vetrano and Daniel (Rebecca) Burd, ten grandchildren: Jonathan (Caela) Haney, Rebecca Haney, Andrew Winchell, Benjamin Winchell, Kyle (Kimberlee) Smith, Christopher Albert, Alyssa Duncan, Tyler Burd, Toby Burd and Malaki Burd, and six great grandchildren: Ezra, Arlo, Nora, Silas Haney and Tyler, Ryker Duncan.

Gary graduated from Monmouth College in NJ with a BA in Business. For most of his life, Gary worked for The Multiple Sclerosis Society and the American Cancer Society, Long Island, NY, from which he retired. In 2004, Gary and Terry moved to the Del Webb Spruce Creek community in Summerfield, Florida. There, Gary served 9 years on the HOA board (six of those years as President). He was also an officer of the Kitchen Club and President of CPAC. Gary will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, caring grandfather, jokester, avid reader, golfer and most of all, a great man of God who served his family, his church and his community.

The family would like to thank the personal care givers at The Brandley House for taking such good care of Gary, and also for their kindness, patience and service to the extended large family that descended upon them. A graveside service will be held in his home state of New Jersey with interment at Old Tenant Cemetery in Manalapan, NJ.

Gary is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and half-sister, Karen Troy.