Historic Side of The Villages resident arrested with meth and cocaine

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested with methamphetamine and cocaine after a traffic stop for heavily tinted windows.

Sommer Dawn Beckel, 42, who lives on Parker Place in the Village of Silver Lake, was driving a blue 2009 Chrysler 300 in the wee hours on Memorial Day on State Road 44 in Leesburg when she was pulled over for the suspected window tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy noticed in “plain view” a sandwich bag with contained a white powder-like substance. Underneath the radio was a $20 bill that also contained a white powder. A rock-like substance was found in Beckel’s purse and it turned out to be cocaine. A digital scale with white powder residue was also found in the car.

Beckel, who had been arrested in 2017 after nearly causing an accident in Lady Lake, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was issued a verbal warning about the window tint violation. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.