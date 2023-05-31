80.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Homeless man with history of bizarre behavior arrested with scissors

By Staff Report
Nicholas Jack Fifer
A homeless man with a history of bizarre behavior was arrested with a pair of scissors at RaceTrac in Lady Lake.

Officers responded in the wee hours Monday to the gas station and convenience store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to investigate a report of a man with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Nicholas Jack Fifer who had a pair of scissors. Officers ordered him to drop the scissors and he obeyed their command.

Fifer had a paper Subway wrapper and found inside the wrapper was “a yellowish rock substance,” the report said. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

Fifer was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Officers are familiar with Fifer from previous arrests. He had been taken into custody in April after he showed up at a stranger’s house and tried to gain entry. Fifer, who was armed with a machete, told police a bizarre story about his mother being kidnapped and a friend overdosing on drugs. He urged police to contact the FBI. He was released from jail on May 15.

Fifer had also been arrested in January.

