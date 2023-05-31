Jackie Vernon, 73, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, May 29, 2023. She was born January 31, 1950, in Ocala, FL to John W. and Susie Vernon.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria (Russell) Rankiin; nieces and nephews: Rayne Rankin, Shanda (Barney) Barnes, Shayne Vernon, Bill (Becky) Vernon and many more loving family and friends.

Jackie will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service 6:00 PM Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.