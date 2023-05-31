83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
type here...

Save money and stock up as hurricane season begins

By Villages-News Editorial

Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday continues through Friday, June 9. A second exemption period will begin Saturday, Aug. 26 and extend through Friday, Sept. 8.

Hurricane season is right around the corner. Now is the time to stock up on the common sense items you will be thankful you have if a hurricane hits.

It makes sense to purchase those items during the tax holiday. Those items include everything from batteries to paper towels. You can find a full list at this link – Disaster Preparedness.

Be safe. Be smart. Stock up.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

All Villagers were newcomers at some point

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents who are complaining about growth that they were once newcomers, too.

Even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes if residents fail to plan.

Sex education in elementary school

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he cannot understand the teaching of sex education in elementary schools.

Villagers need to get over themselves and stop whining

A longtime area resident contends Villagers need to get over themselves. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages has lost that small-town feeling

A Village of Woodbury resident, who moved to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at a very different time, is glad her husband is not alive to see what has happened to The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos