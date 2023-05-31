Save money and stock up as hurricane season begins

Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday continues through Friday, June 9. A second exemption period will begin Saturday, Aug. 26 and extend through Friday, Sept. 8.

Hurricane season is right around the corner. Now is the time to stock up on the common sense items you will be thankful you have if a hurricane hits.

It makes sense to purchase those items during the tax holiday. Those items include everything from batteries to paper towels. You can find a full list at this link – Disaster Preparedness.

Be safe. Be smart. Stock up.