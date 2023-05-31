Venezuelan with unpaid traffic fines arrested after caught back behind wheel

A Venezuelan with unpaid traffic fines was arrested he after he was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile.

Jesus Arnaldo Cartaya, 37, was driving a gray Toyota 4Runner at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466 when a deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner does not have a Florida driver’s license. In addition, the check showed that Cartaya has failed to pay traffic fines.

During a traffic stop, Cartaya handed the deputy his passport.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.