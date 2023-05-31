83.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Villager honored with NSDAR Historic Preservation Medal

By Staff Report

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR presented the NSDAR’s Historic Preservation Medal to Village of Largo resident William Chemerka on May 19 at Saddlebrook Recreation Center.

Puc Puggy Regent Linda Marcotte and William Chemerka
Puc Puggy Regent Linda Marcotte and William Chemerka.

In her letter granting this award, Suzanne Marie Hesse, Historian General, NSDAR wrote:

“Clearly, Mr. Chemerka has contributed to the greater understanding of American history as an author, a lecturer, and an educator. To say that Mr. Chemerka has a passion for history is an understatement. He is a remarkable individual who engages everyone in American history by delivering excitement, discovery, and enthusiasm to all his teachings. Therefore, this National Officer takes great pleasure in granting permission to award the DAR History Award Medal to William Chemerka.”

In recognition of the prestigious nature of this award, the Florida State Society DAR Regent-Elect Cindy Addison attended the presentation.

 

