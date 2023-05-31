Villager honored with NSDAR Historic Preservation Medal

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR presented the NSDAR’s Historic Preservation Medal to Village of Largo resident William Chemerka on May 19 at Saddlebrook Recreation Center.

In her letter granting this award, Suzanne Marie Hesse, Historian General, NSDAR wrote:

“Clearly, Mr. Chemerka has contributed to the greater understanding of American history as an author, a lecturer, and an educator. To say that Mr. Chemerka has a passion for history is an understatement. He is a remarkable individual who engages everyone in American history by delivering excitement, discovery, and enthusiasm to all his teachings. Therefore, this National Officer takes great pleasure in granting permission to award the DAR History Award Medal to William Chemerka.”

In recognition of the prestigious nature of this award, the Florida State Society DAR Regent-Elect Cindy Addison attended the presentation.