Villagers plan to celebrate former President Trump’s upcoming birthday

Villagers are planning to celebrate former President Trump’s upcoming birthday.

The Villages MAGA Club will celebrate Trump’s 77th birthday on June 14 with a flag-waving event and a birthday cake.

Club members are inviting residents to join them in the flag-waving event from 10 a.m. to noon that day at the intersection of County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard. At the conclusion of the flag-waving event, they will gather for birthday cake and a picnic at the picnic shelter at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The Villages MAGA Club will provide the birthday cake, picnic lunch and water. Those attending the flag-waving event are asked to bring flags and signs. The entire event will be videotaped and the video will be sent to Trump.

For more information, visit https://villagesmagaclub.org/event/flag-day-president-trumps-birthday-sign-waving-picnic-party/