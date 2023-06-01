82.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 1, 2023
$2.1 million listing in Bridgeport promises ‘one of the best views in The Villages’

By Staff Report

A $2.1 million listing in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter promises “one of the best views in The Villages.”

The 3-bedroom 3-bath premiere home shows how hot the real estate market is in the Sunshine State and here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

This home in he Village of Bridgeport has been listed at $2.1 million.

The 3,110-square-foot home at 1152 Russell Loop has a waterfront view and close proximity to Lake Sumter Landing.

The home also features a salt water pool with waterfalls and a fire bowl as well as an oversized two-car garage with a golf cart garage.

The house was built in 2006 and originally sold for $1.029 million. The current owner picked it up in 2016 for $1.1 million. The property taxes are $11,392 per year.

An open house is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 2.

Get Our Daily Emails

