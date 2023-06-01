$2.1 million listing in Bridgeport promises ‘one of the best views in The Villages’

A $2.1 million listing in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter promises “one of the best views in The Villages.”

The 3-bedroom 3-bath premiere home shows how hot the real estate market is in the Sunshine State and here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The 3,110-square-foot home at 1152 Russell Loop has a waterfront view and close proximity to Lake Sumter Landing.

The home also features a salt water pool with waterfalls and a fire bowl as well as an oversized two-car garage with a golf cart garage.

The house was built in 2006 and originally sold for $1.029 million. The current owner picked it up in 2016 for $1.1 million. The property taxes are $11,392 per year.

An open house is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 2.