Andy Wayne Cannoy, 62, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away peacefully May 23, 2023 with his daughter Michelle and partner Debbie by his side.

He was born December 5, 1960 in Middletown, Ohio to Jimmie Laura Haines and Shelby Harrison Cannoy. He was a Waste / Water Treatment Operator with U.S. Water Services Corporation. He enjoyed the Florida Gators, fishing, and cooking.

He is survived by his partner Debbie and their daughters Andrea and Michelle, brothers Shelby and Kelly, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Jimmie and Shelby and siblings Jim and Bee Gee.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 3:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. The family will start receiving friends at 2:30 PM.