Continental Country Club man nabbed with drug paraphernalia and open liquor

A Continental Country Club man driving was nabbed with drug paraphernalia and open liquor.

David Joseph Middleton, 64, who lives at 16 Bobcat Trail in the 55+ community in Wildwood, was driving a blue Ford utility vehicle with a Florida license plate at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of County Road 44A and Buena Vista Boulevard when a deputy noticed Middleton was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the deputy spotted a silver pipe on Middleton’s lap. The “odor of burnt marijuana” was also detected. The silver pipe tested positive for the presence of THC.

A search of the vehicle turned up “an open container of alcohol which was still cool to the touch,” the report said.

While Middleton did not possess a Florida’s driver’s license, the Flint, Mich. native had a driver’s license which has been revoked in Michigan.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was also issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with an open container. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.