Disbarred attorney arrested on DUI charge with gun and Heineken beer bottles

A disbarred attorney was arrested on a drunk driving charge with a gun and Heineken beer bottles in his truck.

Hugh Henry Lee, 66, of Sumterville, was driving the red 1997 Dodge pickup at 12:53 a.m. Thursday when he rolled through a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 669 and County Road 476B in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated near the Interstate 75 northbound on ramp.

When a deputy approached Lee’s pickup, he pointed to a gun in the center portion of his dashboard. The deputy took the gun for safekeeping.

It appeared the 1980 Stetson University College of Law graduate had been drinking. However, Lee opted to keep mum when asked how much he had cosumed. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

One full Heineken beer bottle was found behind the driver’s seat of the pickup. Four empty Heineken bottles were found on the passenger floorboard.

A records check revealed that Lee had been convicted of driving under the influence in 1991 and in 2009.

Lee, who previously worked as a public defender in Sumter County, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to DUI testing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.