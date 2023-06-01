85.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 1, 2023
type here...

Michael Patrick Fitzgerald

By Staff Report
Michael Patrick Fitzgerald
Michael Patrick Fitzgerald

Michael Patrick Fitzgerald, 68, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023. Michael was born on November 9, 1954 in Waco, TX, to his loving parents; Daniel and Evelyn (Preston) Fitzgerald.

Michael grew up in an Air Force Family and moved around quite a bit throughout his childhood, however, called Central Florida his home. He loved the blues and spent his past time playing the harmonica, sailing, and making others laugh as he was an avid lover of comedy.

Michael is survived by his siblings; Sean Fitzgerald, Timothy Fitzgerald, and Lori Fitzgerald. He is preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Thomas Fitzgerald, and two sisters; Karen Fitzgerald and Kelly Fitzgerald.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols

A Soulliere Villas resident contends fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclist describes series of close calls during a recent ride in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure bicyclist describes a series of close calls during a recent ride.

All Villagers were newcomers at some point

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents who are complaining about growth that they were once newcomers, too.

Even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that even new areas of The Villages will face abandoned homes if residents fail to plan.

Sex education in elementary school

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he cannot understand the teaching of sex education in elementary schools.

Photos