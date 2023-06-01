Michael Patrick Fitzgerald, 68, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023. Michael was born on November 9, 1954 in Waco, TX, to his loving parents; Daniel and Evelyn (Preston) Fitzgerald.

Michael grew up in an Air Force Family and moved around quite a bit throughout his childhood, however, called Central Florida his home. He loved the blues and spent his past time playing the harmonica, sailing, and making others laugh as he was an avid lover of comedy.

Michael is survived by his siblings; Sean Fitzgerald, Timothy Fitzgerald, and Lori Fitzgerald. He is preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Thomas Fitzgerald, and two sisters; Karen Fitzgerald and Kelly Fitzgerald.