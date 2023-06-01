Ralph Wesley Krause, Jr.

85.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 1, 2023
By Staff Report
Ralph Wesley (Jack) Krause, Jr. died peacefully surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents Mary and Ralph Krause, Sr. and his sister Bette Whittemore.

He is survived by his loving wife Marlene, son Patrick Krause (Amy), daughter Cheryl May, granddaughter Bailey May, sister Mary Jane Rota (Jim) and many other relatives and friends.

Jack was born on January 13, 1942 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Takoma Park, MD and graduated from High Point High School. Jack worked for the Defense Mapping Agency as a cartographer and retired after thirty years of service.

He was a lifetime fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Senators/Nationals. He was passionate about the game of golf. His move in 2000 to The Villages, FL afforded him many opportunities to get out on the golf course in pursuit of golf excellence.

In 2016 facing a diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Jack participated in a drug trial at the Moffitt Cancer Center. “Jack was a significant contributor to the CLL therapy that is used around the world today. Without his participation in the trial, we would not have the lifesaving therapy for other people with CLL,” according to one of his doctors in the trial.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held in the fall in Silver Spring, MD for family and friends. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Jack, please consider the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

