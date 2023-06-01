Sawgrass is not a square and it’s overpriced

To the Editor:

I am in agreement with the recent Villagers’ comments about the expansion and growth of homes. We no longer have a theater in Brownwood Square or Spanish Springs so we are forced to take our cart or vehicle to Lake Sumter Landing or go out of The Villages to attend a movie that is overcrowded. Sawgrass is not a square and can only accommodate a small crowd. The food and drinks served indoors are overpriced and food not cooked to the Villagers’ request, example, the burgers are only prepared well done. We seem to be losing amenities while increasing Villagers who are renting or snowbirds.

Janice Hillman

Village of Linden