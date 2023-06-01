87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 1, 2023
type here...

Sawgrass is not a square and it’s overpriced

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am in agreement with the recent Villagers’ comments about the expansion and growth of homes. We no longer have a theater in Brownwood Square or Spanish Springs so we are forced to take our cart or vehicle to Lake Sumter Landing or go out of The Villages to attend a movie that is overcrowded. Sawgrass is not a square and can only accommodate a small crowd. The food and drinks served indoors are overpriced and food not cooked to the Villagers’ request, example, the burgers are only prepared well done. We seem to be losing amenities while increasing Villagers who are renting or snowbirds.

Janice Hillman
Village of Linden

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You can’t single out one little white cross

A Village of St. James resident says you can’t single out a single white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why are there fewer amenities south of State Road 44?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bradford resident offers an explanation for the reason there are fewer amenities south of State Road 44.

Fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols

A Soulliere Villas resident contends fair is fair when it comes to displaying religious symbols. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclist describes series of close calls during a recent ride in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure bicyclist describes a series of close calls during a recent ride.

All Villagers were newcomers at some point

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds fellow residents who are complaining about growth that they were once newcomers, too.

Photos