Speeding driver with suspended license lands behind bars

A speeding driver with a suspended license landed behind bars.

Nickia Leshonda Williams, 36, of Leesburg, was stopped for speeding at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Pine Ridge Dairy Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She admitted her license was suspended.

The police officer making the traffic stop confirmed that Williams’ license had been suspended for failure to pay financial obligations. She has one previous arrest for driving while license suspended.

She was arrested on a charge driving while license suspended and issued a citation for speeding. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.