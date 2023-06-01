80 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Sumter County man dies at scene of rollover crash

By Staff Report

A Sumter County man died Wednesday at the scene of a rollover crash in Pasco County.

The 30-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle at 3:48 p.m. on Darby Road approaching a right curve when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His SUV departed the roadway and entered the north shoulder. He overcorrected and traveled to the south shoulder where “the vehicle overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected,” the report said.

He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The report noted he was not wearing a seatbelt.

