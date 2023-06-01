87.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Tip leads to arrest of Webster man in fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

By Staff Report

A tip led to the arrest of a Webster man in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Mason Ryan Stevenson on Wednesday after receiving information revealing his location in Hudson.

Mason Ryan Stevenson was taken into custody by Pasco County sheriff’s deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in Pasco County. The FHP immediately issued a bulletin and began looking for a white 2000 Dodge Dakota four-door truck believed to have struck and killed the 31-year-old Hudson woman.

Stevenson is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Pasco County Jail.

