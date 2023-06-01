Tip leads to arrest of Webster man in fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian

A tip led to the arrest of a Webster man in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Mason Ryan Stevenson on Wednesday after receiving information revealing his location in Hudson.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in Pasco County. The FHP immediately issued a bulletin and began looking for a white 2000 Dodge Dakota four-door truck believed to have struck and killed the 31-year-old Hudson woman.

Stevenson is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Pasco County Jail.