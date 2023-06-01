80 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Truck drivers shouldn’t have to bail out indebted PhD students

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Last week, I voted to use our Congressional Review authority by passing H.J.Res. 45 which overturns President Biden’s student loan transfer plan. The Biden Administration’s plan would cost taxpayers over $300 billion – forcing blue collar workers to pay for the debts of a minority of college-educated individuals. This action by the Biden Administration is wrong, truck drivers who are already bearing the strain of rise of cost of diesel should not be forced to have their tax dollars bail out indebted PhD students.

This action by President Biden also circumvents Congress and alters law by executive fiat. I have consistently called on Congress to defend its legislative authority.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have supported different proposals and bills that would provide permanent, market-based solutions to the student debt crisis.

I will continue to advocate for market-based solutions that empower families and students to have access to a college education without crippling debt.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

